    DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy details

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The DMRC Recruitment 2020 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    There are 1,493 executive and non-executive posts in the DMRC for which applications have been invited. Interested candidates can apply until January 13 2020. Interested candidates can apply on delhimetrorail.com.

    DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy details

    DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy details:

    • Regular non-executive posts: 929
    • Executive posts on contract basis for 2 years: 106
    • Non-executive posts on contract basis for 2 years: 398

    Age limit:

    • Executive posts: 28 years
    • Non executive posts: 28 to 30 years

    Application fee:

    • General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 500
    • SC/ST/PH/Women: Rs 250

