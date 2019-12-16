DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The DMRC Recruitment 2020 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

There are 1,493 executive and non-executive posts in the DMRC for which applications have been invited. Interested candidates can apply until January 13 2020. Interested candidates can apply on delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy details:

Regular non-executive posts: 929

Executive posts on contract basis for 2 years: 106

Non-executive posts on contract basis for 2 years: 398

Age limit:

Executive posts: 28 years

Non executive posts: 28 to 30 years

Application fee:

General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST/PH/Women: Rs 250