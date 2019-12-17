Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy, age criteria details
New Delhi
New Delhi, Dec 17: The DMRC Recruitment 2020 has begun. More details are available on the official website.
There are 1,493 executive and non-executive posts in the DMRC for which applications have been invited. Interested candidates can apply until January 13 2020. Interested candidates can apply on delhimetrorail.com.
DMRC Recruitment 2020 vacancy details:
- Regular non-executive posts: 929
- Executive posts on contract basis for 2 years: 106
- Non-executive posts on contract basis for 2 years: 398
Age limit:
- Executive posts: 28 years
- Non executive posts: 28 to 30 years
Application fee:
- General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 500
- SC/ST/PH/Women: Rs 250