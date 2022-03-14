YouTube
    Direct links to download Goa Board GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term-2 Revised Date Sheets 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Mar 14: The Goa Board has released the GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term-2 Revised Date Sheets 2022. The sambas available on the official website.

    The board has rescheduled the dates for some papers to avoid clash with the JEE (Mains)2022. The SSC papers has been revised based on the request made by the Head of Schools and Headmaster's Forum.

    The Biology and Geology papers for Class 12 which were earlier scheduled to be held on April 16 will now be held on April 8. The Computer Science Exam will be held on April 12 and the Marathi Language Paper 2 will be conduced on April 23. The Goa Board GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term-2 Revised Date Sheets 2022 are available on gbshse.info.

    Direct link to check Goa Board SSC Term-2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: https://www.gbshse.info/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022CircularNo10.pdf

    Direct link to check Goa Board HSSC Term-2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: https://www.gbshse.info/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022CircularNo9.pdf

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 17:01 [IST]
