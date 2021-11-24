YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct links to check Assam, AP NEET Rank List 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: The NEET 2021 merit lists for state quota medical admissions have been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, and the Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS). The same is available on the official website.

    Direct links to check Assam, AP NEET Rank List 2021

    Those candidates who have been shortlisted in the 1st merit list can apply for admissions to MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota of 85 per cent. The Medical Counselling Committee which is responsible for conducting the 15 per cent All India Quota Counselling is yet to begin the registration process. The Assam NEET 2021 merit list is available on dme.assam.gov.in, while the AP NEET Rank list 2021 is available on ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

    Direct link to check Assam NEET 2021 rank list 2021: https://dme.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/dme_lipl_in_oid_8/menu/document/neetug2021-state_merit_list.pdf

    Direct link to check AP NEET 2021 rank list 2021: http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/notification/admission/2021/AP_NEET_Display_list_2021.pdf

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X