Direct links to check Assam, AP NEET Rank List 2021

New Delhi, Nov 24: The NEET 2021 merit lists for state quota medical admissions have been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, and the Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS). The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted in the 1st merit list can apply for admissions to MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota of 85 per cent. The Medical Counselling Committee which is responsible for conducting the 15 per cent All India Quota Counselling is yet to begin the registration process. The Assam NEET 2021 merit list is available on dme.assam.gov.in, while the AP NEET Rank list 2021 is available on ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Direct link to check Assam NEET 2021 rank list 2021: https://dme.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/dme_lipl_in_oid_8/menu/document/neetug2021-state_merit_list.pdf

Direct link to check AP NEET 2021 rank list 2021: http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/notification/admission/2021/AP_NEET_Display_list_2021.pdf

