Direct link to download UPSC IES Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: The UPSC IES Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The personal interview was conducted in the month of September after which the merit and final results was released. In all 494 candidates have qualified for the appointment. It also includes 233 civil engineering, 87 mechanical engineering, 86 electrical engineering and 88 in electronics and telecommunication engineering. The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC IES result 2019:

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout