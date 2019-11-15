  • search
Trending Sabarimala Verdict Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download UPPCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The UPPCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download UPPCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019

    The exam will be conducted in the third week of November 2019. A candidate must be at least 19 years to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years and would be calculated as on January 1 2019. The candidates will be hired at a monthly pay of Rs 44,900 along with other allowances. The admit card is available on upenergy.in.

    How to download UPCCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019:

    • Go to upenergy.in
    • Click on the download admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue