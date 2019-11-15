Direct link to download UPPCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: The UPPCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted in the third week of November 2019. A candidate must be at least 19 years to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years and would be calculated as on January 1 2019. The candidates will be hired at a monthly pay of Rs 44,900 along with other allowances. The admit card is available on upenergy.in.

How to download UPCCL JE Training Electrical hall ticket 2019:

Go to upenergy.in

Click on the download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout