Direct link to download UKPSC Civil Judges Prelim Answer Key 2019

New Delhi, Sep 07: The UKPSC Civil Judges Prelim Answer Key 2019 has been released.

The same is available on the official website.

The exam for the post was conducted on September 1 2019. The answer key for the General Knowledge and law paper and for all series of question papers has been released.

Candidates can download the objection form now. The answer key is available on https://ukpsc.gov.in/files/AnswerkeyPCS(J)-2019.pdf.

