Direct link to download SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam Marks 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: The SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam Marks 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were held in August and September 2019 and the final result was released earlier this week.

The State Bank of India had conducted the main examination on September 10 and 20, 2019. Those candidates who have cleared the main exam will now have to attend a test for knowledge of the specified opted language as part of the selection process. This test is being conducted before the appointment.

Those candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be given an appointment. Those candidates who produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet with evidence that they have studied the specified opted local language will not have to undergo the language test. The marks are available on sbi.co.in/careers.