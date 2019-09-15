  • search
    Direct link to download RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 admit card

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 admit card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Meanwhile the city intimation, mock test link has been released. The exam for Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant against CEN 03/2018 will be held from September 19 onwards.

    The posts that have been re-scheduled are Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

    The admit card is likely to be released in the afternoon today. The same once released will be available on https://muzaffarpur.rrbonlinereg.in/cbt_exam.html.

