Direct link to download RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams will be held on February 14 and 15 2020. We are providing you the direct link to download the admit card below. The admit card is available on rbi.org.in.

Direct link to download RBI Assistant Prelims call letter: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiasstnov19/clopea_feb20/login.php?appid=93855bc46d07ace08f8c28c4c484fee3

How to download RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020:

Go to rbi.org.in

Click on the link that says opportunities

Click on the call letter link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout