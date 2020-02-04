Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to download RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020
New Delhi
New Delhi, Feb 04: The RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The exams will be held on February 14 and 15 2020. We are providing you the direct link to download the admit card below. The admit card is available on rbi.org.in.
Direct link to download RBI Assistant Prelims call letter: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiasstnov19/clopea_feb20/login.php?appid=93855bc46d07ace08f8c28c4c484fee3
How to download RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020:
- Go to rbi.org.in
- Click on the link that says opportunities
- Click on the call letter link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout