    New Delhi, Dec 06: The JEE Main admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The JEE Main first attempt test will be held from January 6 to 11 2020. The exams will be held in two shifts- 9.20 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    Direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2020

    The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test mode only. Only the drawing test for B.Arch will be held ion pen and paper mode. The admit card once released will be available on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx.

    Direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2020:

    https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
