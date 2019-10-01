Direct link to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2019: Important update on exam dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: The IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card for the prelims will be available for download until October 19, 2019. The pre-training exam for the reserved category candidates concluded on September 28, 2019.

The IBPS PO prelim exam has been scheduled for October 12, 13, 19 and 20 2019. The exam would be computer-based and will be of 1-hour duration. It would have three sections, each with 20 minutes duration. They would be the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

Direct link to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2019: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppot9jul19/clopea_sep19/login.php?appid=e93f467e6ffb48dae321a96f03b8bcb4