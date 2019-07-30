  • search
    Direct link to download HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: The HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were held on July 13 2019 for those students who were not able to clear the HBSE 10th, 12th exam 2019. More than 3 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

    How to check HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019:

    • Go to bseh.org
    • Click on the results tab
    • Click on compartmental/improvement results
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
