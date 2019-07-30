Direct link to download HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 30: The HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were held on July 13 2019 for those students who were not able to clear the HBSE 10th, 12th exam 2019. More than 3 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

How to check HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019:

Go to bseh.org

Click on the results tab

Click on compartmental/improvement results

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout