Direct link to download GATE final answer key 2021

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The GATE final answer key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 answer key was released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Earlier the provisional answer keys had been released and candidates were given time until March 4 to raise objections. The GATE final answer key 2021 is available on gate.iitb.ac.in.

Direct link to download GATE final answer key 2021:https://gate.iitb.ac.in/21_Final_QP.php

How to download GATE final answer key 2021:

Go to gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on GATE 2021 Question Papers and FINAL Answer Keys"

A new page will open

Click on subject

The GATE final answer key 2021 will be visible in a pdf format