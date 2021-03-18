YouTube
    Direct link to download GATE final answer key 2021

    New Delhi, Mar 18: The GATE final answer key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 answer key was released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Earlier the provisional answer keys had been released and candidates were given time until March 4 to raise objections. The GATE final answer key 2021 is available on gate.iitb.ac.in.

    Direct link to download GATE final answer key 2021:https://gate.iitb.ac.in/21_Final_QP.php

    How to download GATE final answer key 2021:

    • Go to gate.iitb.ac.in
    • Click on GATE 2021 Question Papers and FINAL Answer Keys"
    • A new page will open
    • Click on subject
    • The GATE final answer key 2021 will be visible in a pdf format

    Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10:07 [IST]
