Direct link to download GATE 2020 Admit Card: Check exam, result date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The GATE 2020 Admit Card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

This year the GATE would be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 2020. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects.

The GATE is conducted jointly by the IISC, Bangalore and the 7 IITs. The exam was announced in July and the details were notified in September 2019. The GATE result will be declared on March 16 2020 The score will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result. The direct link to download the admit card is http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.