  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download GATE 2020 Admit Card: Check exam, result date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: The GATE 2020 Admit Card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    This year the GATE would be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 2020. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects.

    Direct link to download GATE 2020 Admit Card: Check exam, result date

    The GATE is conducted jointly by the IISC, Bangalore and the 7 IITs. The exam was announced in July and the details were notified in September 2019. The GATE result will be declared on March 16 2020 The score will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result. The direct link to download the admit card is http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    gate examination

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue