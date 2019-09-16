Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 16: The DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The recruitment exam would be held between September 28 to 30 2019. The exams are being conducted for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant, Technician, Junior Translator, Stenographer Grade-II, Store Assistant A, Admin Assistant and Vehicle Operator A. The admit card is available on drdo.gov.in.
How to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019:
- Go to drdo.gov.in
- Click on admit card download for CEPTAM ADVT link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout