Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam would be held between September 28 to 30 2019. The exams are being conducted for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant, Technician, Junior Translator, Stenographer Grade-II, Store Assistant A, Admin Assistant and Vehicle Operator A. The admit card is available on drdo.gov.in.

How to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019:

Go to drdo.gov.in

Click on admit card download for CEPTAM ADVT link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout