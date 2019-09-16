  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment exam would be held between September 28 to 30 2019. The exams are being conducted for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant, Technician, Junior Translator, Stenographer Grade-II, Store Assistant A, Admin Assistant and Vehicle Operator A. The admit card is available on drdo.gov.in.

    Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019

    How to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to drdo.gov.in
    • Click on admit card download for CEPTAM ADVT link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    drdo admit card

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue