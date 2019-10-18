Direct link to check UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: The UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted to fill in 2,874 posts in the departments under Internal Auditor, UP Project Corporation Limited, State Council of Vocational train, Local Fund Audit, Treasuries Director.

The results were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission. To check your results you will have to login to the official website with the required credentials. The results are available on http://upsssc.gov.in.

How to check UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019:

Go to http://upsssc.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout