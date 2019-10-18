  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted to fill in 2,874 posts in the departments under Internal Auditor, UP Project Corporation Limited, State Council of Vocational train, Local Fund Audit, Treasuries Director.

    Direct link to check UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019

    The results were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission. To check your results you will have to login to the official website with the required credentials. The results are available on http://upsssc.gov.in.

    How to check UPSSC Assistant Accountant Auditor Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to http://upsssc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh results

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue