Direct link to check UP Police Bharti Constable result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: The UP Police Bharti Constable result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Through this exam, 3,295 vacancies are being filled up for the post of constables and equivalent posts.

Further the cut off for the 44,796 posts that were meant to be filled through a direct recruitment drive were also announced.

A new list of 3,295 candidates has been released for the recruitment that was announced in 2013. T

he results have been released for the constable and fireman category.

It was earlier said that the document verification and medical exam of 13,479 candidates would be re-conducted.

41,610 constable and firemen vacancies in the UP police in 2013 and the main examination for the recruitment was held on December 14, 2013 had been notified. A notification said that the writ petition was filed in relation to the horizontal reservation and the court had in 2017 ordered the re-verification of documents along with a medical exam. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.