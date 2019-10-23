Direct link to check UP D.EI.ED 2nd semester result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: The UP D.EI.ED 2nd semester result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their mark sheets by entering their credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc.

Formerly known as the UP BTC, this is a two year diploma course for those aspiring to becomes teachers in primary and elementary schools. The exam is aimed at preparing teachers for the Class 1 to 7.

This programme is organised by the Uttar Pradesh education board. Those candidates selected can become teachers, assistant teachers, student counsellors and tutors. The results are available on btcexam.in.

How to check UP D.EI.ED 2nd semester result 2019:

Go to btcexam.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout