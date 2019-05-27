Direct link to check SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 27: The SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Around 2.32 lakh candidates took the first paper exam. While a total of 8.20 lakh candidates had registered only 28.33 per cent had taken the examination that was held on March 12 to 16 across 236 venues. There are reports that the results are expected to be declared today.

The commission has said that "to address any variation in difficulty levels of question papers across different shifts, the scores of candidates will be normalised. Short-listing of candidates for appearing in PET/ PST will be done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates. Normalised marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I will also be used to determine final merit."

The SSC would recommend candidates against the 1,557 vacancies through the scores o obtained in the Paper-1, Physical Standard Test, Physical Endurance Test, Paper-2 and also detailed medical examination. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Results

How to check SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 result 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result tab

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout