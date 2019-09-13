  • search
    Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier-I Result 2018

    New Delhi, Sep 13: The SSC CHSL Tier-I Result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted between July 1 to July 11 2019 in the computer based mode.

    Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier-I Result 2018

    The exam was conducted at 361 exam centres in 146 cities and in 25 shifts. The raw scores of the candidates appearing for the exam will be normalised by the commission.

    Those who qualified the paper 1 will now have to appear for paper 2. The paper 2 will be descriptive in nature and will be conducted in paper mode. The duration would be for one hour and paper would comprise writing of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter application of around 150-200 words 33 per cent is the minimum qualifying marks. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
