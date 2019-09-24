Direct link to check SSC CGL Answer Key: Important update on representation

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: The SSC CGL Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The tentative answer keys along with the candidates' response sheets have of the CGL Tier-II exam have been uploaded. The exam was conducted from September 11 to 14.

The Commission said that the representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any may be submitted online between September 23 to September 26 2019 by 5 pm on payment of Rs 100 per question of the answer challenged.

Representations received after 5.00 PM on 26.09.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit, the SSC also said. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to check SSC Answer Key: https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/62145/login.html