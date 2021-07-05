Direct link to check SRMJEE Result 2021

New Delhi, July 05: The SRMJEE Result 2021 is likely to be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was held on June 29, 30 and July 1. Conduct of exam and Joint Counseling will be as per UGC, AICTE, and Government," the university said. SRMJEE is held for admission to B.Tech programme offered in the SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh. The result once declared will be available on srmist.edu.in.

Direct link to check SRMJEE Result 2021: https://applications.srmist.edu.in/btech

