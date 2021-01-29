Direct link to check SBI CBO result 2020

New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 29: The SBI CBO result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The bank conducted the online recruitment exam on November 28 2020. Below we will provide you with the direct link to download the results and also step-by-step instructions on how to check the results. The results are available on sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI CBO result 2020:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on Online Written test Result-Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Interview' given under 'RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20)' appearing under Latest Announcement Tab

A pdf will be displayed

Check result

Download

Take a printout