YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check SBI CBO result 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The SBI CBO result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check SBI CBO result 2020

    The bank conducted the online recruitment exam on November 28 2020. Below we will provide you with the direct link to download the results and also step-by-step instructions on how to check the results. The results are available on sbi.co.in.

    Direct link to check SBI CBO result 2020.

    How to check SBI CBO result 2020:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on Online Written test Result-Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Interview' given under 'RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20)' appearing under Latest Announcement Tab
    • A pdf will be displayed
    • Check result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X