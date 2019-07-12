Direct link to check Sambalpur University BCA Final year 2018 distance mode result

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 12: The Sambalpur University BCA Final year 2018 distance mode result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

For the candidates the declaration of the results comes as a major relief as they have been waiting for very long for the same.

The results are available on the online mode. The results were declared in the pdf format. The results are available on www.suniv.ac.in/documents/notice_1562826145.pdf.

How to check Sambalpur university BCA final year 2019 distance mode result:

Go to www.suniv.ac.in/documents/notice_1562826145.pdf

Check for result with roll number

View result

Download result

Take a printout