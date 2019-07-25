Direct link to check Kakatiya University Degree result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: The Kakatiya University Degree result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared in the online mode. Students have the option of applying for revaluation in case their are not satisfied with their results. An application should be submitted within 20 days for revaluation. The application should be submitted in online mode after the payment of the requisite fee. The results are available on https://www.kakatiya.ac.in.

How to check Kakatiya University Degree Result

Go to https://www.kakatiya.ac.in

Click on the result link

Click on the relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout