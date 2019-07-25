Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check Kakatiya University Degree result 2019
New Delhi, July 25: The Kakatiya University Degree result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results have been declared in the online mode. Students have the option of applying for revaluation in case their are not satisfied with their results. An application should be submitted within 20 days for revaluation. The application should be submitted in online mode after the payment of the requisite fee. The results are available on https://www.kakatiya.ac.in.
How to check Kakatiya University Degree Result
- Go to https://www.kakatiya.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Click on the relevant stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout