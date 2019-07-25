  • search
    Direct link to check Kakatiya University Degree result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The Kakatiya University Degree result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared in the online mode. Students have the option of applying for revaluation in case their are not satisfied with their results. An application should be submitted within 20 days for revaluation. The application should be submitted in online mode after the payment of the requisite fee. The results are available on https://www.kakatiya.ac.in.

    Direct link to check Kakatiya University Degree result 2019

    How to check Kakatiya University Degree Result

    • Go to https://www.kakatiya.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Click on the relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
