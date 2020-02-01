  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 01: The IGNOU term end 2019 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams it may be recalled were conducted in December 2019. Below we are providing you the direct link to check the results. The results are available on ignou.ac.in.

    Direct link to check IGNOU term end 2019 results

    Direct link to check: https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/TEResult/TermEndDec19/TermEndDec19.asp

    How to check IGNOU term end 2019 results:

    • Go to ignou.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
