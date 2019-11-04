Direct link to check HPBOSE SOS Class 12 Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 04: The HPBOSE SOS Class 12 Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Around 52.23 per cent candidates have cleared the exam conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

10,167 candidates took part in HPSOS class 12 exams and 5,310 cleared the same. Those who want to apply for the re-evaluation exam can do so by paying a fee of Rs 500. This would be available until November 18 2019. The results are available on http://hpbose.org/Result/SOSPlusTwoResult.aspx?E=1.