    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The FMGE Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results are available for all the candidates who appeared for the national level entrance test held in December 2019.

    The results have been declared in a PDF format. The list would also include the qualifying status of each of the candidates. This is a national level screening test for medical professionals of Indian origin who have taken medical training outside the country, but want to practise in India.

    Direct link to check FMGE Result 2019: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Le5OCYdv1HQlynNHYdRTeyY77ilr0995/view

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
