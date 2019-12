Direct link to check CTET 2019 result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The CTET 2019 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on December 8. Paper-I was held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card it may be recalled was released on November 18 2019. The result is available on ctet.nic.in.

How to download CTET 2019 result

Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout