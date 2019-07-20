Direct link to check CBSE 12th compartment results 2019

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 20: The CBSE 12th compartment results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The compartment exams were conducted on July 2 2019. To pass a candidate would need to score at least 33 per cent aggregate apart from 33 per cent in theory and practical too.

This year it may be recalled the CBSE had announced the Class 12 board results on May 2 and the pass percentage recorded was 83.4. The results are available on cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment results 2019:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout