Direct link to check CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 24: The CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted between July 2 and July 9 at 591 centres. The result is available on cbse.nic.in.
How to check CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019:
- Go to cbse.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout