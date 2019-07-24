Direct link to check CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 24: The CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted between July 2 and July 9 at 591 centres. The result is available on cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout