    Direct link to check BRABU Result 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 13: The BRABU Result 2018 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

    The results for the six semester BBA programme, PG (2016-18) third semester, PG (2017-19) 1st semester and the TDC Part 3 Vocational 2018 programme were released by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University.

    Direct link to check BRABU Result 2018

    Candidates must note that in case of any discrepancies in the results, a copy of the admit card along with the printout of the result sheet must be submitted to the university within a week. The results are available on brabu.net.

    How to check BRABU Result 2018:

    • Go to brabu.net
    • Click on the relevant result stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 8:46 [IST]
