Direct link to check BRABU Result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 13: The BRABU Result 2018 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

The results for the six semester BBA programme, PG (2016-18) third semester, PG (2017-19) 1st semester and the TDC Part 3 Vocational 2018 programme were released by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University.

Candidates must note that in case of any discrepancies in the results, a copy of the admit card along with the printout of the result sheet must be submitted to the university within a week. The results are available on brabu.net.

How to check BRABU Result 2018:

Go to brabu.net

Click on the relevant result stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout