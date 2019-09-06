Direct link and how to check NVS Principal recruitment 2019 results

New Delhi, Sep 06: The NVS Principal recruitment 2019 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi had conducted the computer based test for recruitment of principal and PGTs from June 10 to 13 2019. This was followed by an interview.

A total of 2,300 vacancies for the posts of Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant and lower division clerk had been notified. The result is available on navodaya.gov.in.

How to check NVS Principal Recruitment 2019 result:

Go to navodaya.gov.in

Click on recruitment tab

Chose result option

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout