    Dibrugarh University Result 2019 declared on dibru.ac.in

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: The Dibrugarh University Result 2019 has been declared. The results for the2nd, 4th and 6th semester is available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the university had on July 15 released the result of BEd CET 2019. The candidates who secured a minimum score of 17 are eligible for BEd programmes that are offered by the Department of Eduction, Dibrugarh University. The results are available on dibru.ac.in.

    How to check Dibrugarh University Result 2019:

    • Go to dibru.ac.in
    • Click on the relevant link
    • Select subject and semester
    • Enter required details
    • Enter
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
