Dibrugarh University Result 2019 declared on dibru.ac.in

New Delhi, July 17: The Dibrugarh University Result 2019 has been declared. The results for the2nd, 4th and 6th semester is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the university had on July 15 released the result of BEd CET 2019. The candidates who secured a minimum score of 17 are eligible for BEd programmes that are offered by the Department of Eduction, Dibrugarh University. The results are available on dibru.ac.in.

How to check Dibrugarh University Result 2019:

Go to dibru.ac.in

Click on the relevant link

Select subject and semester

Enter required details

Enter

View result

Download result

Take a printout