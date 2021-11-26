DHSE Result 2021 for Kerala Plus Exam ready: To be released anytime soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The DHSE Result 2021 for the Kerala Plus Exam is expected to be released soon.

The same once released will be available on the official website.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had her the Plus. 1 exams between September 24 and October 18 in offline centre based mode. An official had said that the Plus 1 result is ready and could be released anytime soon. The government will take a call on the date and time.

On September 3 the exams were stayed for a week by the Supreme Court considering the COVID-19 situation. The exams were originally scheduled for September 6, but was later postponed to September 24 considering the Supreme Court's decision allowing the exams to be held in offline mode. The results once declared will be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:38 [IST]