YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DHSE Result 2021 for Kerala Plus Exam ready: To be released anytime soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The DHSE Result 2021 for the Kerala Plus Exam is expected to be released soon.

    The same once released will be available on the official website.

    DHSE Result 2021 for Kerala Plus Exam ready: To be released anytime soon

    Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had her the Plus. 1 exams between September 24 and October 18 in offline centre based mode. An official had said that the Plus 1 result is ready and could be released anytime soon. The government will take a call on the date and time.

    On September 3 the exams were stayed for a week by the Supreme Court considering the COVID-19 situation. The exams were originally scheduled for September 6, but was later postponed to September 24 considering the Supreme Court's decision allowing the exams to be held in offline mode. The results once declared will be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X