Dhanteras 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

!New Delhi, Nov 02: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations in India. Dhanteras is a significant day for all Hindus as people believe that buying any kind of gold, silver or household utensils brings fortune and wealth.

Dhanterasis celebrated on Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth lunar day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). This year, Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras begins around 5.42 pm and ends by 7.31 pm.

On this day people worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber for material wealth and prosperity. Lord Kuber, who is considered treasurer of the riches of the world, is worshipped along with Sri Lakshmi the Goddess of wealth.

On this auspecious day, here is a collection of messages you can send to your loved ones.

Subh Dhanteras! May U be blessed beyond wat U expect.

Happy Dhanteras. May Divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Bestow on you bountiful fortune.

May Dhanteras brings new dreams, fresh hopes, diverse perspectives and fill your life with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

May this Dhanteras bless you with prosperity and abundance. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2021!

May this festival of Dhanteras fill your life with unlimited happiness, peace and success.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with her blessings, happiness, wealth and success. Wish you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2021.

How To Send Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers On Smartphones

Go to WhatsApp and select a chat whom you want to wish Dhanteras.

Now click on the emoji option from the keyboard.

Locate the 'stickers' option and select it.

Now you will need to select the '+' sign and select a suitable sticker which you would send as a wish to contact.

If you don't find the desired sticker, you just need to scroll down and tap on the 'Get More Stickers' tab.

You will be taken to the Google Play Store where you can search for 'Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers'.

You will need to install the stickers pack to be able to send them directly from WhatsApp.

Once the new pack of stickers are added to WhatsApp, you are good to go.