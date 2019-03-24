Delhi University Admissions 2019 to begin a month early, Check schedule here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 24: Delhi University (DU) is all set to commence the admission process for the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil. and Ph.D. seats from April 15, 2019 for the new academic year which is a month earlier when compared with the dates from the last year.

As per PTI, admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will conclude on May 7.

The varsity will allow candidates to correct their application forms, and the facility will open on May 20 for two weeks.

ECA (Extra Co-curricular Activities) and Sports fitness trials will begin on May 20. The admission through these two options will begin before the main cut off list is released. DU reserves five per cent seats in all colleges under the sports and extra-curricular quota.

This year, the University has reduced the percentage of mark deduction during change of stream. Earlier 5% was deducted for changing the stream, however this year only 2% will be deducted from the best of four average.

In another development, the varsity is trying to use the database of CBSE for the marks of students, so that they don't have to submit it during the admissions.