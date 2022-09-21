YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi: Two held for killing friend after a fight over alcohol

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Two men were arrested here for allegedly killing their friend after a fight over alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla. The accused have been identified as Pramod (24) and Sunny (35), they said.

    Two men were arrested here for allegedly killing their friend after a fight over alcohol
    Two men were arrested here for allegedly killing their friend after a fight over alcohol

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a team from Sarai Rohilla police station found the body of the 30-year-old man on the walking track of Bigha Park on Monday. Several injury marks were found on the body of the deceased, identified as Deepak.

    "As no CCTV footage was available, a plan was made to crack the case through human intelligence. The accused Pramod and Sunny were then arrested," he said.

    Thane: Man's throat slit by 2 in revenge killing; 1 arrestedThane: Man's throat slit by 2 in revenge killing; 1 arrested

    Interrogations revealed that Deepak and his friends were drinking when an argument broke out with Pramod and Sunny over the quantity of alcohol shared between them. The accused felt that Deepak was making bigger drinks for himself, leading to the quarrel, the senior officer said.

    The accused then attacked Deepak and smashed his head against a brick on the walking track, he said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    killing arrested friend crime news police

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X