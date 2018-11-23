  • search

Delhi: Tihar inmate dies of heart attack

By Pti
    New Delhi, Nov 23: A 58-year-old murder convict, who was serving a life-term in Tihar jail, died of a heart attack at a city hospital on Friday, prison authorities said.

    The deceased, Sikander, was lodged in the prison for the last 23 years. Earlier, police had said Sikander was suffering from cancer and had died during treatment. Later, reports showed that he died of a heart attack.

    "Sikander was a heart patient. A few days ago, he complained of chest pain and was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital," Director General of Tihar Jail Ajay Kashyap said.

    He was admitted to the hospital after his condition became serious, police said, adding that he died on Friday morning.

