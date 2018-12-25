  • search
    Delhi: Taxi driver shot dead in Sagarpur

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The Delhi Police have said that a 25-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area. The incident occurred past Saturday midnight.

    The driver, Joginder Singh, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, was found lying in a pool of blood near a car by some passers by following which police were informed, they said.

    A pistol magazine and five live rounds were seized from the spot, a senior police official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed about it.

    Police said the man was shot thrice. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed. CCTV footage are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of event, the officer said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 8:39 [IST]
