Delhi: Taxi driver shot dead in Sagarpur

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 25: The Delhi Police have said that a 25-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area. The incident occurred past Saturday midnight.

The driver, Joginder Singh, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, was found lying in a pool of blood near a car by some passers by following which police were informed, they said.

A pistol magazine and five live rounds were seized from the spot, a senior police official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed about it.

[BJP youth wing leader shot dead in Lucknow]

Police said the man was shot thrice. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed. CCTV footage are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of event, the officer said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs