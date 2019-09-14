Delhi's Babar Road signage blackened

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 14: Fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena on Saturday blackened the signage for Babar Road in Bengali Market here, demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality". Babur was a Mughal emperor who invaded India.

    "We demand that the government rename the road which is named after a foreign invader. It should be renamed after some great Indian personality," Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said.

    "Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," he said.

    A team of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, later restored the signage.

