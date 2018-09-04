Delhi Metro: Train movement on Magenta Line affected due to a technical glitch

New Delhi, Sep 4: The services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were affected after a technical glitch near Okhla station on Tuesday morning, said reports. The services have now resumed.

As per an ANI reports, passengers were made to deboard a metro train at Okhla metro station at 8.20 am today.

The magenta line of the Delhi Metro line is 36.98 km long and runs between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations.

On August 28, a speed limit was imposed between the Subhash Nagar and the Tilak Nagar stations on Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to maintenance work.

The services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were on August 26 suspended for around 30 minutes due to a technical glitch near the Chhatarpur station. This caused great inconvenience as the footfall was high on August 26 due to Raksha Bandhan. The fault was reportedly in the overhead transmission line. Though the service was suspended for 30 mins, the movement of trains remained affected for close to 4 hours, said reports.

In June, services on the Red Line and Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were affected due to a dust storm.

In March, the movement of trains in Delhi Metro's Pink line were briefly affected due to a technical glitch. A train was stranded for quite some time at South Campus metro station due to the glitch.