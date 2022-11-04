'Delhi may get relief from pollution after Nov 5': Safar chief

Stage 4 of pollution action plan: Here's what will be affected in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 04: Delhi, which has been choking and reeling under severe air quality for the last few day, might get some relief from pollution after November 5, according to a senior official of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). Safar is the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring system.

Gulfran Beig, the director of Safar said that significant relief is possible from the evening of November 5, when the dispersion of pollutants due to local winds is going to be very good, India Today quoted him as saying.

"The air quality will continue to remain in the severe category though a little bit of improvement can be expected," Beig was quoted as saying.

He also said that the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's deteriorating air quality is around 38%. Stubble burning is the highest of the season. "It may reduce slightly tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

Delhi choked and breathless as air quality becomes 'severe'

Delhi-National Capital Region has been reeling under severe air pollution. Delhi's air quality on Friday continued to remain in the severe category with Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. The AQI recorded 408 on Thursday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:58 [IST]