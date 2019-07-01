  • search
    Delhi: Haryana brick kiln workers stage protest

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 1: A group of men and women working as labourers at a brick kiln in Haryana's Kurukshetra, launched a sit in at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding rehabilitation from the authorities.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Around 80 men and women from different parts of Bihar were lured by two agents to work at the brick kiln where they were treated like bonded labour, claimed Nirmal Gorana, general secretary of Bandhua Mukti Morcha, which is supporting their agitation.

    "They were treated like slaves and exploited as bonded labours," Gorana said.

    Morcha president Swami Agnivesh has urged the Haryana chief secretary and other authorities for rehabilitation and justice to the labourers.

    [Hospital services in K'taka hit as doctors protest]

    The protesters need to be paid compensation besides being helped in going back to their native places in Bihar, said Gorana.

    PTI

