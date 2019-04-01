  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Florist shot dead in Kabir Nagar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 1: A 40-year-old florist was shot dead after a quarrel broke out between him and the accused in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Florist shot dead

    The incident took place on Sunday night and police were informed around 11 pm regarding a firing at Kabir Nagar gali after which police went to the spot, they said.

    Investigations revealed that one Mehtab working as a florist was brought dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) said.

    [Delhi: 25-year-old held after car runs over minor]

    Earlier in the day, Mehtab had a quarrel with one Nawazish following which Nawazish and some of his associates came and fired upon Mehtab, he said. A case of murder has been registered, the DCP said.

    The exact cause of quarrel that triggered the incident will be ascertained after the accused persons who are still absconding are nabbed, he added.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi crime new delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue