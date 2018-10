New Delhi, Oct 2: A fire broke out at a garment factory in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Monday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call about the fire was received at 7 am and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused within an hour, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualty was reported, he added.

PTI