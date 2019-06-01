  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Fire at NDMC building in CP, 6 fire tenders fighting blaze

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 1: A massive fire has reportedly broken out at the NDMC building in New Delhi's Connaught Place. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the building to douse the flames.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The NDMC building is a bell-shaped building close to monument Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. It is a towering structure that houses offices of many municipality departments. Fire broke out on the second floor of NDMC building, said reports.

    There are no reports of any casualties thus far.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi fire

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 20:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue