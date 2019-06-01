Delhi: Fire at NDMC building in CP, 6 fire tenders fighting blaze

New Delhi, June 1: A massive fire has reportedly broken out at the NDMC building in New Delhi's Connaught Place. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the building to douse the flames.

The NDMC building is a bell-shaped building close to monument Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. It is a towering structure that houses offices of many municipality departments. Fire broke out on the second floor of NDMC building, said reports.

There are no reports of any casualties thus far.