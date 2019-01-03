Delhi: Fire at a factory leaves 6 dead

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 3: Six people died and several were injured in a fire at a factory in Sudarshan Park area of Delhi. A part of a factory collapsed in the fire at Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar.

Eight people have been rescued so far from the fire and sent to hospital.

"Six people have died in building collapse in West Delhi," DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said, as per a News 18 report.

In December, eleven cars were charred in a fire at a showroom in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area .