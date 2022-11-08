Delhi enveloped in thick smog with 'very poor' air quality

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 08: Delhi's air quality on Tuesday morning continued to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 321, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). There was no respite from the thick smog that engulfed Delhi skies yet another day.

After days of 'severe' air quality, the Capital has been witnessing marginal improvement with AQI recorded at 326 on Monday as well.

Along with Delhi, the air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to remain 'poor'. Noida's air quality was recorded 'poor' with AQI 354 and Gurugram's AQI stood at 326 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

Ensure deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites in Delhi-NCR: CAQM

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

According to an ANI report, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 147 in the 'very poor' category and 275 in the 'poor' category respectively in Delhi.

All major monitoring stations also recorded 'very poor' air quality in the national capital.

The AQI at Delhi University stood at 336. Pusa recorded AQI of 322 while Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 339. IIT Delhi stood at 293 in 'poor' category. Ayanagar also was in the 'very poor' category at 330 at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Lodhi Road recorded 317, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 323 and Mathura road recorded an AQI of 338.

Primary schools in Delhi to reopen from Nov 9; Ban on construction work lifted

Following the improvement in air quality on Monday, the Delhi government took several decisions and lifted various bans such as on the entry of trucks into the national capital. It also revoked directions for the closure of schools and work from home for 50 per cent of staff in government offices.

With inputs from ANI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11:03 [IST]